Neymar already knows who Barcelona’s first January signing will be

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar retains several good contacts in the city of Barcelona, and continues to follow events at the club he left last summer for a world record fee. He has many friends within the dressing room. Indeed, he already knows who Barcelona’s first signing will be when next month’s transfer window opens.



The Blaugrana are close to agreeing a deal with Copa Libertadores champions Grêmio for 21-year-old midfielder Arthur, who has impressed scouts from a whole host of top European clubs in the last few months. Neymar understands a deal is nearing completion and that only minor details are missing before it can become official.



Neymar knows the youngster very well, and sent him a congratulatory message on his Libertadores triumph last week. He believes Arthur will be a good signing for Ernesto Valverde’s team, as he has all the attributes to be a fantastic player for the Brazil national side too.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)