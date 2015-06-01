Neymar apologized to Cavani for penalty kick row

According to French newspaper l’Equipe, Neymar has attempted to settle his much publicized penalty kick row with Edinson Cavani.



Earlier this week Dani Alves tried to make peace between the two strikers by hosting a dinner with the entire team in Paris. It appears that bridges began to be mended at the restaurant, and now Neymar has apologized to the Uruguayan.



With fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva serving as the translator, the €220 million import apologized to Cavani in front of his teammates at training on Wednesday.



For Paris Saint Germain, Unay Emery hopes this will quiet the unwelcome distraction this past weekend's incident ignited. Late in PSG's 2-0 victory of Lyon, Neymar grew visibly frustrated when Cavani did not allow his new teammate to take a penalty kick.



The manager, Emery, has since hinted that there is now a primary penalty taker, though he did not reveal who it is.