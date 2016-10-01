The Brazilian was on fire as PSG murdered Dijon in Ligue 1 action, keeping their eleven-point lead at the top.

Yet the Brazilian star has had another on-field altercation with a team-mate, insisting on taking a penalty (the final goal of the game) instead of leaving it to Edinson Cavani, who would have become Paris Saint-Germain’s best-ever goalscorer.

In a state of grace himself, the Uruguayan had scored once in the match, drawing level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 156 goals. One more would have given the former Napoli and Palermo man the record.

Instead, Neymar insisted on taking it, something he had done before earlier this season against Lyon.

Though Cavani ended up taking that penalty against OL back in September (and missing it), he was later forcefully robbed of a free kick by Dani Alves, who then promptly gave the ball to Neymar.

Neymar has been linked to an exit from PSG, and incidents like this aren’t going to quiet the rumour mill.