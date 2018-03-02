Neymar can join Real Madrid, admits former Barca president
03 March at 11:40Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that Brazilian star Neymar could well be using Paris Saint-Germain as a stepping stone for a move to Real Madrid in the future.
The 25-year-old Neymar sealed what was a shocking world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this past summer from Barcelona for a fee in the region of 222 million euros. Since arriving, the Brazilian has impressed at the French capital, scoring 20 times and assisting 13 times in 20 Ligue 1 appearances under Unai Emery.
Rumors have been full of Neymar's links with Real Madrid and former Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently opened up about those talks at the Web Sport Congress in Barcelona. He said: "For Neymar, PSG could well be a stepping stone towards signing for Real Madrid."
"Only time will tell," he said.
"He was at an age where if he wanted to win the Ballon D'or, then he had to go to a club where he was the main man.
The Brazilian though, suffered an injury against Marseiile that has ruled him out of action for about seven to eight weeks and he is set to miss PSG's Champions League Round of 16 second leg game against Real Madrid.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
