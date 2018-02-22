Neymar can join Real Madrid on one condition
27 April at 21:55Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG last summer for 222 million euros as he has had a pretty good season for the French club. There have been a lot of talks concerning his future with the club as he has received a lot of critics from fans of the club (check it out in our gallery section). Real Madrid have had a ton of interest in him as he could maybe leave PSG this summer. For this to happen, there is one condition that has to be respected.
HE CAN LEAVE ON ONE CONDITION - The feeling between PSG and Neymar isn't as good as what it was last summer but Al-Khelaifi doesn't want to sell him as things stand. He would like to join Real Madrid and los blancos want him but will PSG budge? According to Calciomercato.com sources, the only way PSG decide to sell the Brazilian star is if they have Fifa financial fair play troubles during the summer. There aren't any clauses in his contract as it would likely take 250-300 million euros to catch PSG's interest but this won't scare Real Madrid off.
By @Albri_Fede90 adapted and translated by @Calcionews89
Go to comments