The first sign of tension in the dressing-room at Paris Saint-Germain looks to have happened on Sunday evening after the side’s 2-0 home win over Lyon. French sports journal L’Equipe is reporting that Brazilian superstar Neymar and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani were involved in a fight over the Parisian’s late award of a penalty kick.



During the match, the two men were constantly at odds over who would take set-pieces and when late in the match they were awarded a spot-kick, Dani Alves picked up the ball and gave it to his international team-mate. Cavani then walked over, grabbed the ball himself and told Neymar that he was going to take the kick.





Cavani subsequently missed and after the game went straight to the dressing-room refusing to stick around and applaud the fans. L’Equipe claims that when Neymar himself arrived, the two players were involved in an altercation that was reportedly broken up by Thiago Silva.

This is the second show of petulance in a week from the world’s most expensive player; last week in their Champions League victory over Celtic, the Brazilian was seen taunting Hoops player Anthony Ralston.