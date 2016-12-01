What Neymar told former Barcelona team-mates after El Clásico victory

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar watched El Clásico very closely on Saturday afternoon, as he still has a strong bond with many of his former Barcelona teammates. He supported Barça during the match and sent his ex-colleagues congratulatory messages after the final whistle.



The Brazilian is apparently surprised by the great season the Blaugrana are having, and hopes to meet them at some point during the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League.



However, for that to happen, the Ligue 1 leaders must first eliminate Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid side in the last 16. This is something Neymar believes that his team is more than capable of doing, especially given how inconsistent the reigning La Liga champions have been during this campaign.



Having watched Madrid’s defensive frailties come to the fore once again at the weekend, it will be difficult for them to stop the star-studded attacking trio of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappé.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)