Neymar could have just played his last game for Barcelona as Dani Alves drops massive hint

Naymar could have just played his last game for Barcelona with the Brazilian star who shined in the blaugrana’s 3-2 win over Real Madrid yesterday night.



O’Ney provided an assist for Ivan Rakitic in the first half and one for Gerard Pique in the second half. Those two pieces of class could have been his last ones for Barcelona given that Neymar is close to completing a world record € 222 million move to Psg.



The final whistle of yesterday’s El Clasico friendly came after Psg’s win of the French supercup.



Dani Alves shined for Psg and dropped a massive hint that Neymar is moving to Paris just after the final whistle.



“I am a really close friend of Neymar and I can’t interfere with his decision. When he moved to Barcelona I advised him to do so but I did not take a decision in his place. I talk to him every day to calm him down. There is too much pressure around him, he could become crazy. He needs to brave and egoist, that’s how he can be happy. He must be brave and I am an example of that.”



