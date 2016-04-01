Both Neymar and Dani Alves have been talking to Arsenal outcast Alexis Sanchez to try to persuade the Chilean to join then at Paris Saint-Germain this season. The 28-year-old’s future is still uncertain with no more developments regarding a new contract at The Emirates.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger claims he is ready to take the risk of losing the player on a free-transfer next summer to keep him at the club but Sanchez himself cuts a lonely figure these days and is believed to want to get out of North London as soon as possible.

