Neymar & Dani Alves tell Alexis Sanchez to join them at PSG
17 August at 11:45
Both Neymar and Dani Alves have been talking to Arsenal outcast Alexis Sanchez to try to persuade the Chilean to join then at Paris Saint-Germain this season. The 28-year-old’s future is still uncertain with no more developments regarding a new contract at The Emirates.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger claims he is ready to take the risk of losing the player on a free-transfer next summer to keep him at the club but Sanchez himself cuts a lonely figure these days and is believed to want to get out of North London as soon as possible.
With Wenger not prepared to sell him to a rival Premier League club, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain remain the most likely destinations and according to Don Balon, the Brazilian duo are desperately trying to convince Sanchez that Paris is the best choice for him.
The player wants Champions League football this year which is something The Gunners cannot offer and despite reported offers of a new deal worth £250,000-a-week, his future still looks to be away from the club he joined in 2014.
The player wants Champions League football this year which is something The Gunners cannot offer and despite reported offers of a new deal worth £250,000-a-week, his future still looks to be away from the club he joined in 2014.
Go to comments