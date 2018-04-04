Neymar gives advice to new Barcelona signing
05 April at 17:25Barcelona have recently completed the signing of Arthur Melo, simply known as Arthur. The Gremio ace, one of the most promising Brazilian footballers at the moment, will be joining the Nou Camp in January 2019.
His signing is said to have cost Barcelona somewhere in the region of € 30 million plus € 9 million in add-ons. Manchester United were also interested in the Brazilian but Barcelona were quicker than the Red Devils in wrapping up a deal.
According to UOL Esporte, Neymar has recently met Arthur in Brazil. The Psg star, in fact, is at home to recover from his injury. The Brazilian media reports Neymar has told Arthur to buy a home in the ‘Barrio de Pedralbes’ in the district of ‘Les Corts’. The area is close to the Camp Nou and it would allow the player to live ‘peacefully’.
Neymar spent four years in Barcelona and left the Nou Camp last summer completing a world-record € 222 million move to Psg.
