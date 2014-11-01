Neymar hands Real Madrid transfer blow

In an interview with PSG TV, Brazilian superstar Neymar has dealt a blow to Real Madrid's hopes of signing him next summer.



The 25-year-old forward sealed a sensational and shocking move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer from Barcelona a record 222 million euros fee. Since then, he has impressed at the French capital. He has scored 26 times in all competitions, racking up a tally of 14 assists as well.



In an exclusive interview with PSG TV recently Neymar revealed it is only the beginning for him at PSG, handing the Los Blancos a transfer blow amidst rumors about them looking to sign Neymar next summer. When asked about his adventure with the Parisiens, Neymar said: "Yes, its just the beginning!'



He was also asked about having scored the 2000th goal in the club's history. He said: "Yes, entering the history of the club is very important for a player. I am here to make history and help PSG become great."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)