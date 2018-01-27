Neymar ‘happy at Psg’, but...
28 January at 15:15Psg ace Neymar is reported not to be happy in Paris anymore. The Brazilian is not on good terms with fans and with some of his teammates and several reports in Europe claim the former Barcelona star will be moving to Real Madrid in the summer.
The Brazilian scored a brace in Psg’s 4-0 win on Montpellier yesterday night. After the final whistle he was asked if he is still happy at the club.
“Of course I am happy, why are you asking me”, Neymar replied with a smile on his face that Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo describes as ‘enigmatic’.
Edinson Cavani did also talk at the end of the game. The Uruguay star set a new scoring record with the club, becoming Psg’s top best scorer: “I am happy for the game and I am happy for the three points, which is the most important thing”, Neymar said.
“We are all very happy for what he has achieved”.
Go to comments