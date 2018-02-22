Neymar's father has been in constant contacts with Florentino Perez, the latest
23 February at 22:06Real Madrid beat PSG 3-1 in their first leg meeting in the UEFA Champions league. The return leg will soon be played in Paris as Unai Emery knows that he will need to get a huge game from Neymar.
According to DiarioGol, Neymar is focused on this clash as he wants to give it his all to progress to the next phase but at the same time, he is also thinking about the enemy. The PSG-Real clash that will occur on March 6th 2018 might influence Neymar's future in a heavy way. The Brazilian super star had a solid understanding with many Real Madrid players as the transition would be pretty easy for him. Neymar's father has reportedly often been calling Florentino Perez as he would love to see his son play for los Blancos. Real Madrid have real interest in him but things have cooled down since the 3-1 win at the Bernabeu (over PSG). Neymar's father wants an answer soon from Real as he might be willing to listen to other offers too. Manchester United are another club who have interest in him as things can change quickly. What's certain is that PSG won't let him leave for a penny less than what they paid for him last season : 222 million euros.
