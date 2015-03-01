Neymar hints Ronaldo is better than Messi



During an interview with several Brazilian media outlets, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar indicated that he believes Cristiano Ronaldo is a better footballer than Lionel Messi.



The former Santos and Barcelona man said: “I respect him a lot for the history he has made. He is the benchmark for someone like me. He has spent the last ten years at the top, like Messi, and we all aspire to be as good as them. That said, there are many great players at Real Madrid and we must not only focus on Cristiano.



“I came to make history in Paris but the rumours about me wanting to leave will always be there. I’m happy, I’m calm but there is nothing I can say that will dispel the rumours.



“I’m glad Cavani is the top scorer in the club’s history, and I will keep trying to help him in every single match. Everyone knows what happened with the penalty. The coach made his decision and I assume the responsibility now.”



(Mundo Deportivo)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)