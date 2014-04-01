The world’s most expensive footballer deserves the best protection and Brazilian superstar Neymar has turned to UFC star Nordine Taleb to be his new personal bodyguard. The 25-year-old, who shocked the football world when he left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, scored on his debut for the club last weekend at Guingamp and is aware that his high-profile presence is a cause for concern.



Mobbed wherever he goes, The Sun reports that Neymar now has welterweight champion Taleb by his side and the six foot one inch tower of strength was reportedly hired as soon as the transfer was confirmed. Having now become an ambassador for Handicap International, Neymar is set to make his eagerly awaited home debut this weekend against Toulouse in front of a sold-out Parc des Princes with Taleb no doubt waiting in the wings.