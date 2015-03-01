Neymar in heated argument with Barca Coach, potential Enrique successor
08 May at 15:24Neymar has been involved in an altercation with one of Barcelona’s assistant Coaches, according to the latest reports.
Ironically, this man happens to be Juan Carlos Unzué, who is none other than Luis Enrique’s right-hand man, not to mention the Barca squad’s favourite candidate to succeed Enrique!
What happened? Neymar was, according to Mundo Deportivo, asking the assistant Coach about his chances of taking over next year, only for Unzue to tell him that he wanted the Brazilian to focus on his performances, not on who would be Coaching next season.
An irritated Neymar ended up arguing with his superior, at which point the two had to be separated.
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic have also had past problems with Unzue.
The situation in Catalonia is heating up: with Luis Enrique announcing his resignation at the end of the season, speculation is rife on who will be the Coach’s successor.
The situation is a fascinating one, with Ernesto Valverde, Jorge Sampaoli and Ronald Koeman being lined up to replace him.
