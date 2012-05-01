Neymar, the perfect example that money can't buy you class. pic.twitter.com/yELXH3Od9B — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) September 12, 2017

Neymar’s Psg had an easy Champions League debut at the Celtic Park yesterday night as the French club managed a 3-0 win against the Scottish club. The Brazilian star netted the opener in the 19minute and his overall performance was great as usual. Trouble is, Neymar refused to shake Anthony Ralston’s hands at the end of the game. The 18-year-old was a surprise starlet for Celtic yesterday night as he made his European debut against the most expensive player in the history of football. Ralston came close to Neymar at the end of the game to shake his hands but the Brazilian refused to do it shaking the one of his team-mate Verratti instead. Watch the ‘incident’ below, with a € 30 million-a-year wages, Neymar is proof that money doesn’t buy you class.