The football world is still coming to terms with the figures involved in the transfer of Brazilian superstar Neymar from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. As they do, the 25-year-old has arrived at his new club to be welcomed by delirious fans.



The world’s media assembled for a press-conference this afternoon before the player showed off some of his silky skills on the pitch at the Parc des Princes.



He will be also have a chance to be greeted by more of the club’s faithful when he’s introduced ahead of tomorrow’s Ligue 1 opener against Amiens.