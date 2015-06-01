Neymar left Barcelona ‘because of Messi’
22 September at 10:30Former Barcelona star Jeremy Mathieu knows both Neymar and Lionel Messi very well as he had been playing with the Argentinean and the Brazilian star for many years at the Nou Camp. Mathieu joined Sporting CP in the summer and interviewed by SFR Sport he revealed why Neymar left Barcelona.
“Nobody expected he could leave but his choice must be respected”, the Frenchman said.
“I think he left Barcelona because he was the second choice of Messi. He wants to win the Ballon d’Or and it’s complicated with Barcelona because there is Messi there.”
“He will have more chances to win the Ballon d’Or in Paris. He is the main man and Psg and he must help his new club to win the Champions League.”
Neymar became the most expensive player in the history of football last summer as he joined Psg from Barcelona for € 222 million.
The Brazilian scored 105 goals and registered 80 assists in 186 appearances with the La Liga giants.
Go to comments