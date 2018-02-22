Neymar-less Brazil squad includes a number of surprises

Brazil manage Tite named his squad for their upcoming friendlies against Russia and Germany. Though 15 players are already guaranteed spots on his World Cup roster, the manager is looking to fill the remaining spots.



His squad list features some surprises among a number of regulars.



Shakhtar Donetsk pair of stars Fred and Taison have made the cut. Serie A fans will have an opportunity to see them tomorrow as they take on Roma in Champions League play.



Additionally, Renata Augusto, who plays in China, and Anderson Talisca of Besiktas also got the nod.



Here’s who Tite called:



Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Neto (Valencia)



Full-backs: Daniel Alves (PSG), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luís (Atletico Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians)



Centre-backs: Miranda (Inter Milan), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), Geromel (Gremio), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo)



Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea), Anderson Talisca (Besiktas)



Forwards: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Douglas Costa (Juventus), Willian Jose (Real Sociedad), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk).

