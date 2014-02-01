Neymar may miss another game as Barca fail to send certificate
09 August at 13:30It’s been hard enough for Paris Saint-Germain to sign Neymar from Barcelona as it is.
Now, however, the Catalans have yet to send PSG the international transfer certificate that the Ligue 1 side needs to register Neymar, and therefore be able to play him.
The 25-year-old moved to Paris for €222 million recently, and was presented to fans at the weekend.
He was, unfortunately, unable to play against Amiens in the Ligue 1 opener.
He may miss next week’s game against Guingamp, as Barcelona aren’t obliged to send the certificate until August 18th.
After a two-day break, Neymar is expected to train as if he will play at the weekend.
PSG have already threatened legal action, while La Liga have officially complained about the the €222 million transfer.
Neymar scored 20 goals and made 19 assists last season, and his move to France may well be a tectonic shift in the balance of power.
