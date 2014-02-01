It’s been hard enough for Paris Saint-Germain to sign Neymar from Barcelona as it is.

Now, however, the Catalans have yet to send PSG the international transfer certificate that the Ligue 1 side needs to register Neymar,

The 25-year-old moved to Paris for

222 million recently, and was presented to fans at the weekend.

He was, unfortunately, unable to play against Amiens in the Ligue 1 opener.

He may miss next week’s game against Guingamp, as Barcelona aren’t obliged to send the certificate until August 18th.

After a two-day break, Neymar is expected to train as if he will play at the weekend.

PSG have already threatened legal action, while La Liga have officially complained about the the

222 million transfer.

Neymar scored 20 goals and made 19 assists last season, and his move to France may well be a tectonic shift in the balance of power.