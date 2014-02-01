Just like the first day back at school as the world’s two most expensive footballers took part in their first training session together for Paris Saint-Germain. We are of course referring to Brazilian superstar Neymar and teenage striking sensation Kylian Mbappe who are set to terrorise defences both in France and in the Champions League.



The two looked in good spirits after the international break as they were put through their paces by coach Unai Emery ahead of Friday’s Ligue 1 clash against Metz.