Neymar & Mbappe in great form as they train together for the first time at PSG
07 September at 11:35
Just like the first day back at school as the world’s two most expensive footballers took part in their first training session together for Paris Saint-Germain. We are of course referring to Brazilian superstar Neymar and teenage striking sensation Kylian Mbappe who are set to terrorise defences both in France and in the Champions League.
@neymarjr pic.twitter.com/dJv2ligmWj— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) September 6, 2017
The two looked in good spirits after the international break as they were put through their paces by coach Unai Emery ahead of Friday’s Ligue 1 clash against Metz.
