Marquinhos has launched a passionate appeal for team-mate Neymar

The €222 million star wasn’t present as PSG fell to Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 last night because of an ankle injury, but he has very often been linked to a departure, with Real Madrid particularly interested.

Yet following last night’s 2-1 defeat (5-2 the final score on aggregate), team-mate Marquinhos told Europe 1 Radio that “I ask him to stay, it’s the moment to develop an understanding in our play, so that we can win maturely as a team, and be powerful in this kind of game.”

“Neymar is an important player for us. He really needs to have confidence in our project, and the players and staff.

“We really need some time to process this loss, but as we did last year, we need to bounce back.”

There have been reports that the rest of the PSG dressing room isn’t impressed at Neymar’s flip-flopping, and this is the latest sign that the team wants the 26-year-old to shed some light on his future.