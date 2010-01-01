Neymar omitted from Psg squad after Cavani row

Huge news from Paris where Psg boss Unai Emery has decided to omit Neymar from the squad that will face Montpellier at the week-end. Psg explained Neymar snub claiming that the Brazilian has a problem at one of his feet but, of course, the recent dispute he had with his teammate Edinson Cavani makes Psg’s explanation hard to believe.



Neymar and Cavani had a huge discussion on the pitch last week when the Brazilian took one penalty kick and one free-kick almost stealing the ball from the hands of his teammate.



Speculations about the future of Cavani at Psg have mounted in the last few days. According to some reports Neymar had asked the club to sell Cavani and some other rumours suggest the Uruguay star has been offered to Real Madrid.



Emery, however, has made a shock decision and has decided to omit Neymar and not Cavani from the squad list that will face Montpellier tomorrow.

