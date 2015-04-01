The news is finally official, Neymar has joined PSG from Barcelona. Here are the player’s first words after the transfer.

"I'm happy to join Paris Saint Germain. Since I came to Europe, PSG was one of the most competitive and ambitious teams. This motivated me to move to help the club to win the trophies that its fans want."

"Now I feel ready and from today I will do my best to help my new teammates, to open new horizons for the club, and bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world."