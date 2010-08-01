Brazilian superstar Neymar is back in Barcelona but before Blaugrana fans start to get excited, the 25-year-old decided to return to the city to celebrate his son’s birthday with his mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.



Neymar looked a little on edge as he walked the city streets with his former team-mates who were also with their families. Having become the world’s most expensive player after making the £198M switch to Paris Saint-Germain, it was a quick return to the city where he used to be the idol of the fans at the Camp Nou.



Gallery photographs courtesy of Vantage News