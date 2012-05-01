Neymar reveals Barcelona’s biggest problem right now

Neymar played another stunning game yesterday night as he played a vital role in Psg’s 6-2 win over Tolouse. The Brazilian netted a brace and registered one assist and, after the final whistle, he had to reply to some questions regarding his former club Barcelona.



“I have nothing to say about the board, but their behaviour did disappoint me. I spent four amazing seasons at Barcelona, I am on very good terms with each one of my teammate but not with the board members. Some people should not be there”, Neymar said.



The player’s word arrive after those of Barcelona president Bartomeu who had slammed the Brazilian over his move to Psg.



“Neymar was part of our club but he belongs to the past now. It was his decision [to join Psg] and we did everything we could to keep him here. We respect his decision but we can’t share it”, Barcelona’s no.1 said a few days ago.

