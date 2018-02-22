Neymar reveals condition for PSG stay
18 March at 12:15Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has reportedly told his club the condition for him staying, amidst rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid in the La Liga.
The 25-year-old Brazilian sealed what was a shocking world transfer this past summer when he joined Paris Saint-Germain from Spanish giants Barcelona for a fee in the region of 222 million euros. And Neymar has been in impressive form since he joined PSG, finding the back of the net as many as 28 times in all competitions and assisting 16 times on the way.
The currently injured superstar though, has drawn links with a move to Real Madrid, amidst rumors of his discontent at PSG. The Times in England report that Neymar has asked for a salary bump of 1 million per week to be paid to him by PSG and that will be enough to keep him away from Real Madrid.
Reasons such as his disappointment with the quality of Ligue 1 have been stated and questions have been raised about whether the league in France has really helped Neymar take his game to the next level in the absence of Lionel Messi.
Not just Real Madrid, but his former club Barcelona too have drawn links with a move to the Nou Camp for Neymar.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
