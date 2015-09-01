Neymar has gone into the reasons that drove

Speaking in an interview (as reported by the Sun), the 222 million star, who has already had an immediate impact with the Parisians by running rings around Guingamp, Metz and Toulouse.

“One of my biggest reasons for joining PSG was to help the club write history," the Brazilian star said.

His move to PSG hasn’t gone down well with La Liga, who tried to stonewall it, but not with fans of the Ligue 1 giants, who are looking to finally break through on the continent after winning four straight Ligue 1 titles.

"The Champions League is not the only trophy we want to win — but it is a very important trophy.

“The aim this season is to try and win it — that is the level the club are now at. I do believe we are capable of winning the tournament.

“Not only do we have the quality but we have the experience — the players who know what it takes to win the Champions League."