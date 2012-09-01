It looks like Neymar was closer to moving to PSG last summer than previously thought.

A source close to the Brazilian’s entourage told French Radio RMC that Neymar’s father - who has great sway over his son - was sorely tempted by the notion of moving to Paris.

​Agent Wagner Ribeiro revealed in September that (

“Neymar’s father was full of doubts,”

“He [his father] is the most important [opinion] to him [Neymar].

“He’s the one who advises Neymar, who influences him”.

And it looks like PSG’s monster offer of £650.000 a week was enough to get the Neymar family’s heads turning.

“The father was intrigued. He was hesitating and, in the end, he told himself that Paris could be the solution to many small problems”.

​Eventually Neymar signed a new deal (until 2021) with the Catalan giants. He’s played superbly this season, scoring six La Liga goals and adding seven assists.



Two more goals and an improbable seven assists (!) have come in Europe, on the other hand.

via the Guardian ) his client had been offered a monstrous €190 million (£160m) to move to the Parc des Princes, and another f €40m (£33.8m) after taxes, a shocking £650,000 a week.



@EdoDalmonte