Neymar Jr’s father has fired a broadside at the media,

​With his son being linked to a

222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar Sr. posted a video on his instagram page, one in which Denzel Washington talks about “media misinformation” (see below).

The Brazilian star was involved in a training ground bust-up on Friday with Nelson Semedo, and the latest reports indicate that the rest of the squad is fed up with his dilly-dallying, and want the 25-year-old to make his mind up one way or the other.

Recent reports indicated that the Brazilian was all but a PSG player, with the Ligue 1 side reported to have already begun to order shirts with his name on them.

It is difficult to work out who Neymar Sr. is taking a shot at. It may be a denial that his son is going anywhere, or of a specific report.