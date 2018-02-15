They say they have to take him to another side because he doesn't work well with [Edinson] Cavani,” he said.

"Neymar doesn't have the quality of [Lionel] Messi, [Diego] Maradona or Cristiano Ronaldo, who can change a game at any time”, the former Brazil International said.

Former Torino star Walter Casagrande has hugely criticized Neymar after Psg’s away defeat to Real Madrid."We are creating a monster and the problem is that some think he is a genius.​Neymar’s father, however, has just reacted to the former player’s claims through social media: "In a war there are those who help give the win and those who produce nothing.”, Neymar senior said. "In the football world we know of a lot of people who have a vulture mentality, at times they take advantage of a microphone,. They take advantage of a defeat, a lost battle, expecting and hoping for defeat in the war, so as to build up their ego, as vultures feed off a kill.However, remember, we lost a battle and not the war. My son has fought wars from being very young, always good in combat, always being reborn stronger."