Neymar’s father hits back at criticisms
"We are creating a monster and the problem is that some think he is a genius. They say they have to take him to another side because he doesn't work well with [Edinson] Cavani,” he said. "Neymar doesn't have the quality of [Lionel] Messi, [Diego] Maradona or Cristiano Ronaldo, who can change a game at any time”, the former Brazil International said.
Neymar’s father, however, has just reacted to the former player’s claims through social media: "In a war there are those who help give the win and those who produce nothing.”, Neymar senior said. "In the football world we know of a lot of people who have a vulture mentality, at times they take advantage of a microphone, the career of a player who did not shine and were in the shadows of others, in order to release their frustrations. They take advantage of a defeat, a lost battle, expecting and hoping for defeat in the war, so as to build up their ego, as vultures feed off a kill. They did not manage it at the Rio Games but they are there waiting for their first chance to bring bad intentions. However, remember, we lost a battle and not the war. My son has fought wars from being very young, always good in combat, always being reborn stronger."
Em uma "guerra" há os que se alimentam de vitórias e há os que, como os abutres, se alimentam da carniça dos derrotados. Nada fazem, nada produzem, vivem do brilho ou, com mais frequencia, de momentos difíceis de suas "presas". No universo do futebol conhecemos muitas pessoas com "comportamento de abutre". Por vezes se aproveitam de um microfone forte, de uma carreira de "jogador" (não dá para chamarmos de "atleta" alguém com comportamentos no mínimo questionáveis fora dos gramados) sem muito brilho, sempre a sombra de outros mais talentosos, para destilar suas frustrações. Aproveitam uma derrota, uma BATALHA perdida, para ficarem a espreita, aguardando a derrota na guerra, para alimentarem seus egos, como os abutres se alimentam de carniça. Não conseguiram nas Olimpíadas do Rio, mas ficaram ali, aguardando a primeira oportunidade, para trazer seu mau agouro. Mas lembrem-se: Perdemos uma batalha, não a guerra. A guerra de meu filho ele "pratica" desde muito jovem, sempre praticando o bom combate, sempre escapando dos abutres, sempre renascendo ainda mais forte !! E, principalmente, respeitando a todos, até mesmo os abutres... Perdemos uma batalha, quanto a guerra, veremos, porque ela durará enquanto ele estiver nos gramados. E tenham certeza... como uma fênix ele renascerá, preparado para quantos combates vierem pela frente! Quanto a você, abutre, ficará com fome. E restará engolir suas palavras, tão podres quanto a carniça. . @neymarjr @rafaella @jotaamancio @davilucca @nadine.goncalves
