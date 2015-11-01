Neymar’s move to Real Madrid on hold until 2019
06 February at 14:00Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar will not join Real Madrid this summer, but not for lack of trying. The latest reports coming from the French capital city suggest that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the Brazilian’s father have reached an agreement whereby the player will not be allowed to leave until the summer of 2019 – at the earliest.
Club academy director Luis Fernández previously stated that he sees very little possibility of the former Santos and Barcelona forward being tempted by a return to La Liga just yet:
“When I watch him play, he looks the same as he did at Camp Nou – full of desire. If he wasn’t happy to be here, he would not be scoring the amount of goals he is, or providing the same number of assists. If PSG wanted to sign him, it was done in order to win, not to sell him at the earliest opportunity. He has fantastic talent.”
Meanwhile, Les Parisiens have set their sights on Los Blancos midfielder Casemiro, who is one of Neymar’s closest friends. Many key figures at the club see him as an ideal replacement for Thiago Motta.
(Don Balon)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments