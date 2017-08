New Psg signing Neymar has just posted a message on Instagram to say goodbye to his former teammates at Barcelona. Here’s the full translation in English.“Life of a footballer is full of challenges. Some of them are imposed, some others are the result of our decisions. Barcelona were more than a challenge for me. I had been playing with the star I used to play on video games. I moved to Cataluña when I was 21, I was full of challenges. I remember my first days at the club, sharing the locker room with legends like Messi, Vidal, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Pique and Busquets.”“Barcelona are a nation that represent Cataluña. I am honoured to have played with the best player in the world, I doubt I will find any other player like Leo Messi. He became my friend on and off the pitch. We made history with Luis Suarez, we won everything a sportsman can win. I have unforgettable memories.”“I love Barcelona and Cataluña. Barcelona is more than a city, it’s an entire country. A sportsman, however, needs to have new challenges and for the second time in my life I go against my father’s will. I took the decision ]to move to Psg]. Barcelona and Cataluña will forever be in my heart.”“I accepted to move to Psg to win new trophies, to win the trophies fans want. I am ready to take this new challenge. I am thankful for everything I learned at Barcelona but I feel the moment to leave has come. Psg will be my new home. I really hope everybody will support us: fans, friends and my family. It’s a difficult decision but I’ve taken with the maturity of my 25 year-old. Thanks for everything Barcelona, Psg here I come. May god bless and protect us all.”