Neymar left Barcelona for PSG, but he could not forget to extend his deepest gratitude and affection to his teammates and friends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who formed one of the strongest attacking trios in the history of football, MSN. The Brazilian posts on Instagram, "One of the reasons I came to Barcelona was you Messi, I wanted to play with my idol and the best who ever played football. Luis, it was great that you joined us. I love you and I will miss you, we are united, and the rest is history…”