Even though the Brazilian is no longer with the Catalan club, Neymar continues to follow Barcelona's affairs. The club’s latest signing, Paulinho has just arrived for 40 million EUR, and Neymar has extended his greetings to his Selecao teammate on Instagram: "Brother, all the fortunes of the world for you ... I hope you are as happy as I was." The message comes with no hidden agendas or messages, just a simple good luck to a teammate and friend.