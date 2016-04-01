Neymar’s entourage may well be forcing a move to Real Madrid, according to the latest reports from El Chiringuito.

The famous transfer news show claims that the Brazilian star’s father is preparing for a move to Madrid as of next season, and that he has been looking for a house in the Spanish capital.

Suspiciously, he has found a place in the same neighbourhood in which Brazilian Marcelo lives.

Marcelo had, back in December, hinted that Real Madrid "should have the best players, and if any top player is to be signed, [Neymar] is welcome" when he was asked about the Brazilian’s arrival.

Neymar has been linked with a move back to Spain since reports emerged of friction with the rest of the locker room, as well as with Coach Unai Emery. Furthermore, it sounds like the 25-year-old isn’t majorly excited about the level of Ligue 1, which PSG are already comfortably dominating.