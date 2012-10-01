Neymar’s father has responded angrily to reports linking his son to Real Madrid, claiming that answering such questions would be “feeding an idea that is not possible.”

The Brazilian superstar joined PSG in the summer for

222 million, but reports of dissatisfaction at the level of Ligue 1 and potential frustration at Coach Unai Emery have fuelled speculation that the former Barcelona man is on his way again.

Contacted by Fox Brazil, Neymar Snr responded: ’“How can I answer that? I can’t talk about something that doesn’t exist. How can he go to Real Madrid? What sort of a question is that?”

​Then again, the footballer’s father also added a small, ambiguous comment: “Today we don’t have that thought [that Neymar signs for Real Madrid], answering that is feeding an idea that is not possible, I simply can’t talk about a negotiation that could happen in five or six years time.”

“Neymar has a long contract with Paris Saint-Germain and has only just arrived. We are three months in and already a move is being