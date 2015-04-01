Barcelona’s Brazilian superstar Neymar has been talking to CNN and has surprised everyone when he was asked if there were any current Real Madrid players that he would like to have alongside him at the Camp Nou. He explained that; “If I could steal a player from Real to put into our team then it would be Marcelo, who is also my friend”.



When challenged once again to maybe retract his answer and suggest other high-profile names from Barca’s bitter rivals he simply replied; “I would choose Marcelo”. Neymar was then asked about the attacking trident in the Spanish capital and replied; “They are all stars of world football and are re-writing the history. Cristiano has won many awards and also Bale has been one of the protagonists in a great season. We’ve had some great battles with them in El Clasico”.



Barcelona remains three points behind Ronaldo and company at the top of La Liga and Los Blancos also have a game in hand, after claiming the FIFA World Club Cup last weekend.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler