Neymar is reportedly suing Barcelona,

The Paris Saint-Germain star is being linked to a move away from Paris - with Real Madrid among the clubs linked - but an eventual move doesn’t sound like it’s his biggest priority.

The 25-year-old wants his former club to pay out a renewal bonus that was included in his last deal signed with the Blaugrana.

According to the Brazilian, he is owed

26m in a signing-on bonus, as well as 10% of that in interest.

Oddly enough, Barcelona want their former man - who joined PSG in a blockbuster

222 million move this summer - to pay them a total of

The Brazilian has had a good time of it since moving to PSG, scoring a massive 26 goals in all competitions and adding another 14 assists.