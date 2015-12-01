Neymar suing Barcelona for €30m
31 January at 19:15Neymar is reportedly suing Barcelona, and is asking for a whopping €30 million, according to the latest reports from Spain.
The Paris Saint-Germain star is being linked to a move away from Paris - with Real Madrid among the clubs linked - but an eventual move doesn’t sound like it’s his biggest priority.
The 25-year-old wants his former club to pay out a renewal bonus that was included in his last deal signed with the Blaugrana.
According to the Brazilian, he is owed €26m in a signing-on bonus, as well as 10% of that in interest.
Oddly enough, Barcelona want their former man - who joined PSG in a blockbuster €222 million move this summer - to pay them a total of total of €75 million, including €8.5 million in damages.
The Brazilian has had a good time of it since moving to PSG, scoring a massive 26 goals in all competitions and adding another 14 assists.
