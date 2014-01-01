Barca fans believe Neymar really seeks a Real Madrid switch
02 August at 14:00Some Barcelona fans are not convinced that Neymar is wanting to leave the Nou Camp for Paris Saint-Germain despite Wednesday’s reports that he has said goodbye to his club. This is amid a reported world record-breaking £199m switch to the French capital, according to the Daily Express.
They are of the belief that the Brazil international really wants to move to arch-rivals Real Madrid and is toying with PSG in order to push a move through to Madrid, in a come-and-get-me plea.
This would be counter to what Sky Sports News are reporting, with the UK publication stating that they have spoken to sources in Spain who are saying that the deal to PSG is at an advanced stage and is ‘90%’ likely to happen.
They are also reporting that one of the Brazil international’s agents, Wagner Riberio, has now arrived in Paris ahead of his client’s move, meaning that the deal will be likely be wrapped up soon.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments