Neymar to PSG saga takes twist as star heads back to Spain
01 August at 15:50Unless you have been living under a rock these last couple of weeks you would know that Barcelona star Neymar has been subject to a world-record breaking 200m euro move to Paris Saint-Germain, with the 25-year-old reportedly even making a trip to Dubai to do his medical, and then, as the French media have been reporting, to Paris to formalise his switch.
His current side, Barca, are taking time off from their tour of the USA but have to return to first team.
It is thought that the Brazil international is wanting to go back to his native home of Brazil to spend time with family and reflect on his next moves. But now, an Instagram story has emerged of Neymar heading back to Barcelona’s home of Spain, throwing the whole move into doubt.
That being said, it is still possible that the player could be travelling back to Spain just so he can make the trip to Brazil from there.
Jacque Talbot
