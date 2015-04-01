Having completed his £199M move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, Brazilian superstar Neymar is set to take his former employers to court over the non-payment of a loyalty bonus. Spanish journal Sport claims that under the terms of his contract at the Camp Nou, the 25-year-old was entitled to a payment of £23.5M on July 31 which has not been afforded to him at this time.





Neymar’s new deal at the French side became official on August 3 so technically, he is due the outstanding payment from Barca. Sport claims that Blaugrana chiefs are ready to fight against the payment being made and it seems certain that the two parties will head to court to settle the matter.

The biggest transfer the game has ever seen has left a bitter taste in the mouth in Catalonia and the talk of loyalty bonuses at a time like this seems inappropriate as the astronomical figures involved in Neymar’s passage to Paris are revealed.