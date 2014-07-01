The most expensive transfer in football history could be concluded in a matter of days with reports stating that Brazilian superstar Neymar will undergo his medical with Paris Saint-Germain this week before completing his staggering £196M move.

With personal terms already agreed, the 25-year-old did not fly back with the rest of the Barcelona squad as they arrived home from their US tour. He’s expected to go to China to fulfil his sponsorship tour before heading to Qatar to meet with PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifa.





According to Qatari journal Al Watan (via The Sun) , Neymar will then go to the Aspetar medical centre to undergo a medical before making the historic move. Qatar Sports investment, who own the French giants are reportedly offering him £270M in a move that would see him pay his own transfer fee. Reports from Spain state that the figure is being presented as a payment for the player to become an ambassador at the 2022 World Cup, but that Neymar could use the money to pay his own release clause at Barcelona.

This way, PSG would be able to by-pass FIFA’s Financial Fair-Play ruling as he would technically be paying out of his own pocket.