PSG have hit back at Barcelona’s lawsuit

The Brazilian star moved to Paris for a massive

222 million, but the Catalans have since chosen to sue him for breaching the contract he recently signed with them.

"Paris Saint-Germain was surprised to learn of FC Barcelona's

"Paris Saint-Germain reiterates that, like Neymar Jr., it has always respected all applicable laws and rules in its dealings and, once again, regrets the attitude of FC Barcelona."

Neymar’s decision to leave the Catalan side didn’t go down so well with the fans, the Liga - who tried to stonewall the move - and the Blaugrana, who announced yesterday that they wanted to sue

Neymar, who scored 65 Liga goals in his time at the Camp Nou, has since gone on to wow PSG fans, putting in stunning performances against Guingamp (128 touches) and Toulouse, in which he repeatedly humiliated TFC’s defence.