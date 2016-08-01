Neymar update: PSG 'surprised' at Barca lawsuit
23 August at 17:40PSG have hit back at Barcelona’s lawsuit against star player Neymar, claiming that they have “always respected all applicable laws and rules in its dealings”.
The Brazilian star moved to Paris for a massive €222 million, but the Catalans have since chosen to sue him for breaching the contract he recently signed with them.
"Paris Saint-Germain was surprised to learn of FC Barcelona's statement today,” read the club’s statement (via B/R's Gianni Verschuren) “announcing the start of legal proceedings in Spain against its former player Neymar Jr. and indicating that should Neymar Jr. fail to pay the monies claimed by his former club, Paris Saint-Germain will be held responsible to pay the outstanding sum.
"Paris Saint-Germain reiterates that, like Neymar Jr., it has always respected all applicable laws and rules in its dealings and, once again, regrets the attitude of FC Barcelona."
Neymar’s decision to leave the Catalan side didn’t go down so well with the fans, the Liga - who tried to stonewall the move - and the Blaugrana, who announced yesterday that they wanted to sue
Neymar, who scored 65 Liga goals in his time at the Camp Nou, has since gone on to wow PSG fans, putting in stunning performances against Guingamp (128 touches) and Toulouse, in which he repeatedly humiliated TFC’s defence.
Go to comments