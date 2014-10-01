Mario Balotelli can’t really stay away from the spotlight can he? The Nice star has netted three goals in the last two league games and seems to have started this season in fine form. The Italian striker will soon face the ‘stellar’ Psg where Edinson Cavani and Neymar are playing.



The star duo has just had a huge argument on and off the pitch due to a free kick and a penalty kick Neymar took in place of his compatriot who was not really happy about it.

Balotelli has commented the dispute with a single statement published on his official Instagram account.







“You [Neymar] should’t even ask to take them”, Balotelli wrote. Couldn’t have expressed himself better.



