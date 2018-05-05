Neymar wants to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo
05 May at 12:45Reports from Marca believe that Brazilian superstar Neymar is willing to play alongside Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 26-year-old Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from La Liga powerhouses Barcelona last summer in what was a shocking, world-record transfer for a fee in the region of 222 million euros. While Neymar is currently injured, the forward has appeared 20 times in the Ligue 1 this season, scoring 19 times and assisting 13 times.
Marca report that Neymar has expressed his willingness to play alongside Ronaldo and Real Madrid are already studying the possibility of bringing the forward back to Spain.
It is said that Ronaldo too will not have problems in playing alongside Neymar and both of them will welcome the opportunity of playing alongside each other.
Distance has grown between Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain, but Real have not struck any deal with the Parisiens to sign the player. Negotiations for handing Ronaldo a better contract are going on and the Portuguese superstar feels that Neymar's arrival will increase the standard of the side.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
