Neymar warns Real Madrid ahead of Champions League showdown
22 December at 10:25Brazilian star Neymar is in Doha with Psg right now and he has talked about the upcoming Champions League clash against Real Madrid. The player has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu in the future but Neymar has not talked about transfer speculations linking him with a return to Spain.
The focus of the Brazilian was all on the meetings with Real Madrid in February and Match: “We know it’s going to be a tough game”, the Brazilian said (as quoted by Mundo Deportivo)
“They [Real Madrid] have a very solid squad, they always want to win but we can win as well. We can make history, we are here to do it, we are here to play football and we’ll do everything we can to win.”
“The Ballon d’Or does not depend on me only. We must have a successful season, the World Cup is important but I will only receive personal awards if I win with the teams I play for.”
