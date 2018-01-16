The world’s most expensive player Neymar has fired a warning to Real Madrid, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with the Los Blancos on the 14th of February.

Since having surprisingly joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record 222 million euros fee this past summer, Neymar has impressed for the Parisiens. The 25-year-old has scored 20 times in all competitions for PSG, out of which 11 have been in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian recently fired a warning to PSG’s next round’s Champions League opponents in a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo . Neymar said: “It is difficult to say now, but we are doing a very good job. Cavani and Mbappe are great players who make a lot of difference. We are getting to know each other and we are improving”

He added: “We hope we can win more titles, especially the Champions League.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)