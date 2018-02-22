Neymar plays poker as PSG win title
16 April at 17:10Paris Saint-Germain sealed the title following their 7-1 demolition of AS Monaco on Monday at Parc des Princes and with that victory, the French capital club sealed the league title for the 2017/18 season.
While Unai Emery’s side sealed a win over Monaco, PSG’s world-record signing Neymar was playing poker. The Brazilian international fractured his fifth metatarsal in his right foot in February and even went under the knife in South America.
Neymar has been sidelined since then, but he played a key role in helping the Paris outfit win the title this campaign. Having arrived at PSG for a world-record fee of €222 million from Barcelona last summer, the forward scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists in 20 league games.
As he looks to recovery on time for Brazil’s trip to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Neymar shared on social media of him playing poker as PSG won the title.
